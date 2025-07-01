Karan Johar talks about film fraternity WhatsApp chats: ‘If those leak, I’d have to move to London because they're…’

Karan Johar, known as much for his blockbuster films as for his unapologetic wit, recently shared a hilarious and revealing insight into Bollywood’s WhatsApp groups. When asked whether he’d ever consider turning the conversations from these private chats into a book or a movie, the filmmaker had a characteristically telling response. (Also read: Karan Johar reveals the good thing about being trolled and attacked online: 'Thank God, they are not being...') Karan Johar talks abou Bollywood's WhatsApp groups.(Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)

Karan Johar reveals about Bollywood WhatsApp groups

During a conversation with Barkha Dutt for the Mojo Story, an excited audience member mentioned that Karan probably must be part of the most exciting WhatsApp groups in Bollywood. The audience member then asked whether he would ever think about making a movie or writing a book about those conversations.

Karan was surprised by the question, but he answered. “If anyone ever got access to those WhatsApp groups about me and many of my friends in the fraternity, I think we would have to move to London. We may not be able to continue living in our city,” Karan said.

Karan, who is known to be a central figure in the Hindi film industry’s social circles, explained that the discussions within these groups are anything but filtered.

"Because let me tell you, they are very candid, honest, and sometimes very b**chy analysis of our immediate environment and what is going on. We are fashion critics, we are movie critics. We are critics of everything in that group. Everyone has an opinion, and none of us can ever put those opinions out there," Karan said.

Karan's latest projects

Karan Johar is currently keeping audiences hooked as the host of The Traitors, a high-stakes reality show streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show features 20 celebrities navigating a game of trust, deception, and survival. It will wrap up with its grand finale on 3 July. This season boasts an eclectic lineup, including Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Elnaaz Norouzi, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, and more.

On the film front, Dharma Productions has dropped the teaser for Sarzameen, an intense thriller set against the volatile backdrop of Kashmir. Directed by Kayoze Irani, the film stars Kajol, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Sarzameen is set to premiere on JioHotstar on July 25.