Karan Johar responds to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped: ‘I don’t support or condone any form of violence…'

Many Bollywood celebrities, who Kangana Ranaut had a beef with, have come out to condemn the recent incident when the actor-turned-MP was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh International Airport last week. The latest one in that list is filmmaker Karan Johar. (Also Read – Kill trailer: Lakshya inserts knife in man's eyes, puts another's head on fire. Watch) Karan Johar responds to Kangana Ranaut getting slapped

Karan responds to Kangana getting slapped

At the trailer launch of his co-production Kill held in Mumbai on Wednesday evening, Karan was asked by a member of the media, his reaction to Kangana getting slapped by the CISF constable. Karan took a moment and replied, “Dekhiye (See), I don't support or condone any form of violence, verbal or physical," ending his brief statement with a sly smile.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

What happened at Chandigarh airport?

Days after she won the Lok Sabha election in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh under the ticket of Bhartiya Janata Party, Kangana was on her way to New Delhi for a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance that BJP is a part of. She alleged that as she was crossing the security arrangements at the Chandigarh International Airport, a CISF constable named Kulwinder Kaur smacked her on her face. Kangana claimed that the reason was her recent remarks on Khalistan. An FIR was filed against Kulwinder consequently.

After the incident, while many celebrated Kangana getting slapped, journalist Faye D'Souza wrote a Facebook post condemning the violence, especially when it comes from the airport security. A host of Bollywood celebrities who've had long feuds with Kangana, including her alleged ex Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, and Soni Razdan among others liked the post. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also wrote on X that while she has no love lost for Kangana, she'd condemn the celebration of violence inflicted on her.

Karan Johar has also had a massive tiff with Kangana. It started when she called him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” on his chat show Koffee with Karan back in 2017. While Kangana is gearing up for the release of her maiden solo directorial Emergency, Karan's production, crime thriller Kill, will hit cinemas on July 4.