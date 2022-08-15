Karan Johar's kids Yash and Roohi sing Hum Honge Kaamyaab on Independence Day, he calls them 'future of India'. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared how his twins Yash and Roohi are celebrating Independence day. He treated fans to a glimpse of his kids singing the popular song Hum Honge Kaamyaab (We shall over come) at their house. The proud father called them ‘the future of India.’ (Also read: Karan Johar says 'we can't predict' future of Brahmastra)

In the video, the 5-year-old Yash and Roohi are seen wearing green and saffron-coloured kurtas respectively. He held the tricolour high as they sang their hearts out at the terrace of their residence. Sharing the video, Karan wrote, “The future of India rests in very stable hands - no one like the current generation to value, uphold and execute the freedom to the absolute fullest.”

He continued, “No one like the current generation to lead the by-gone generations into an India that shines brighter and soars higher than ever. After 75 years of independence, one knows that this is the new India and THEY are the new India…and you have to believe that it’s with them that lies the ultimate power of uniting the nation!”

“To my Yash and Roohi, may you flourish in this new India and may you take this country to newer heights with everything you do and stand for. Hum honge kaamyaab,” he further added to the post. Reacting to it, Shweta Bachchan wrote in the comments, “Cuteness.” Celebrities like Shamita Shetty, B Praak, Sophie Choudry and Namrata Shirodkar showered love upon the little ones.

Karan became a single father in 2017 when welcomed the twins through surrogacy. Since then, he keeps sharing glimpses of his kids on social media. Earlier in the day, he shared a warm birthday wish for filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and said he feels protective of the Brahmastra maker in the same way he feels for Yash and Roohi. Meanwhile, Karan is currently working on his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON