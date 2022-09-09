Karan Johar says he sometimes looks for talent in his actors: Kabhi milta nahi hai..

Karan Johar appeared on the latest episode of Amazon MiniTV's show Case Toh Banta Hai. During the show, Karan joked about how it is very rare to find talent while auditioning for actors. Karan, who is known to grill celebrities on his Koffee With Karan couch, is seen facing the same heat from Janta Ka Lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh. Also Read: Karan Johar says he has to 'calm down' as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge to avoid offending 'sensitive and vulnerable' celebs

During the show, Riteish asked Karan, “Mujhe bataye ki aap jab kisi actor ko aap cast karte hai, do you just go for their good looks, good looks, and good looks (I have been told that whenever you cast actors in your films, you only go for their good looks)?” Karan replied, “I also go for entertainment, entertainment, and entertainment. Aur kabhi kabar I also go for talent, talent, talent, magar woh kabhi milta nahi hai (And sometime I also go for talent, but I never find it)."

On the show, Riteish Deshmukh plays a proecutor grilling the celebs and actor Varun Sharma the defence lawyer. Kusha Kapila dons the judge’s robes to decide the fate of the celebrities, while comedians Paritosh Tripathi, Gopal Dutt, Sanket Bhosale, and Sugandha Mishra, among others, make appearances as w.

Karan Johar has recently wrapped up the shooting of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The films stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will mark KJo's return to the director's chair. His last film, as a director, was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan's famous talk show Koffee With Karan recently returned with Season 7 and the new episodes of the show gets dropped on Disney+ Hotstar weekly. Karan is also one of the three judges of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10.

