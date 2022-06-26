Karan Johar shares sweet old pic of his son Yash with dad Yash Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Sunday took a trip down memory lane as he shared a throwback picture of his son Yash. Taking to Instagram, the director posted the old photo in which baby Yash is seen stroking a photo of Karan's father, late film producer Yash Johar. (Also Read | Karan Johar shares adorable pics with Roohi, Yash)

In the picture, toddler Yash wore a navy blue outfit under a white sweater as he placed his hand on the picture frame of his grandfather. A person was seen holding Yash so that he could reach the frame. Sharing the photo, Karan wrote, "Yash and Yash... Live on!"

Karan posted an old photo.

Karan became father to twins--a boy Yash and a girl Roohi, through surrogacy in February 2017. The twins were born in Mumbai's Masrani Hospital. Karan named his son after his father, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name, Hiroo.

Recently, Karan, his mother Hiroo Johar, Yash and Roohi travelled for a vacation outside Mumbai. Later, he had shared a post on Instagram dedicating it to Hiroo and his children. The filmmaker dropped a series of pictures in which the trio posed together.

He wrote, "A decision I could never have made from my heart if I didn’t have my mother's hand on my head and her relentless love, time and support…. She is the wind beneath our wings of love …. My bachas !!! What do I say there isn’t a day I don’t thank the universe for bringing Roohi and Yash into my life! Happy Father’s Day to me and to all single parents! It doesn’t just take two to nurture! It just takes one solid heart! I know mine is…. pictures courtesy @thehouseontheclouds."

Meanwhile, Karan will soon release his directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani on February 10, 2023. On his 50th birthday, he announced that he will be directing his first-ever action film next year.

Karan also recently announced that the seventh season of his celebrity chat show Koffee with Karan will arrive on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7. The show first premiered on the TV channel Star World in 2004 and ran for six seasons on the small screen till 2019.

