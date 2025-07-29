Karan Johar to make film on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s love story from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? Filmmaker reveals

Filmmaker Karan Johar returned to direction after a seven-year hiatus with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which turned out to be a major commercial success in 2023. As the film completed two years, Karan reflected on its legacy in a recent interview with The Times of India, revealing whether he believes it ranks alongside his previous directorial works. He also addressed the chatter around Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kiss in the film. Karan Johar says Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani deserves a separate movie.

Karan Johar reacts to buzz around Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi's kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

On whether Rocky Aur Rani is on par with his earlier films, Karan said, “It is right up there with My Name Is Khan and, of course, my first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which remains special as it brought a smile to my father’s (the eminent producer Yash Johar) face. Our production house was suffering huge deficits when I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It brought huge financial respite to my dad.”

While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry was widely appreciated, what also won hearts — and sparked conversations — was the on-screen kiss between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Reacting to the unexpected buzz, Karan said, “There is a separate love story there. I may one day make a film on their love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Released in 2023, the romantic drama follows a flamboyant Punjabi man, Rocky (played by Ranveer Singh), and an intellectual Bengali journalist, Rani (played by Alia Bhatt), who fall in love but decide to live with each other’s families before marriage to understand one another’s worlds.

The film was praised for its entertaining screenplay, powerful performances, especially by veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, and its fresh take on love, relationships, and gender roles. It collected ₹357 crore worldwide, emerging as both a critical and commercial success.

Karan Johar’s upcoming film

Karan is now gearing up for the release of his next production, Dhadak 2. The romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in lead roles, alongside Saurabh Sachdeva and Vipin Sharma. The film is slated for release on 1 August and will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2.