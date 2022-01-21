Karan Kundrra picks beauty over intelligence in a woman, says ‘if she is brainy, she will dump me’. Watch

Flipkart Video shared a compilation of Karan Kundrra’s statements on Ladies Vs Gentlemen season two. In one portion, he chose looks over smartness in a woman and joked that an intelligent woman would dump him in the long run.

On being asked about it by host Riteish Deshmukh, Karan said that he would pick brain over brawn for himself. But in a woman, he wants the opposite. “Zyada brainy nahi (Not too brainy),” he said.

Karishma Tanna said that men have a problem with women who are intelligent. “Long term mein brainy hogi toh mujhe chhod degi, toh beautiful (If she is brainy, she will dump me in the long run, so I would want someone beautiful),” Karan explained with a laugh.

In the comments section on YouTube, one fan made a reference to Karan’s girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash and said, “But Teja is toh a beauty with a brain!”

Karan and Tejasswi are currently seen as participants on Bigg Boss 15. They formed an attachment to each other on the show and are now in a relationship. Their fans have given them the nickname ‘TejRan’ and frequently trend the hashtag on Twitter.

Recently, Karan’s parents made a virtual appearance on Bigg Boss 15 and gave Tejasswi their stamp of approval. “She is in the heart of the family now,” his father said. Tejasswi’s brother Pratik Wayangankar also joined the show via video call. As Tejasswi asked Pratik if he liked Karan, he replied, “Yes, mummy also said yes.”

Karan was previously in a relationship with Anusha Dandekar but they parted ways in 2020 after being together for three-and-a-half years. They also hosted the reality show Love School together. She suggested in Instagram posts that he was unfaithful to her, an allegation he denied. However, he refused to reveal what led to their break-up.

