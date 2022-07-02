Karate champ dedicates gold medal to Sonu Sood for helping with her knee surgery, he calls it ‘honour of life'

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood recently met karate champion Amritpal Kaur who has won several medals for India, including the gold at the South Asian Championships in 2019. Sharing a glimpse of their meeting on Instagram, Sonu revealed that he had helped her two years ago when she needed a knee surgery. He has been helping several people across the nation since the Covid-19 lockdown. (Also read: Sonu Sood helps little Bihar girl who was born with four legs, four arms)

Sharing pre and post surgery pictures of Amritpal, Sonu wrote, “When you see the positive impact you have had in other's lives, then it makes your life even more worthwhile. I met Amritpal 2 years ago when she urgently needed a knee surgery. She had huge dreams but circumstances didn't let her work for it. Helping her get there was one of the biggest honours of my life and seeing this medal in her hand today makes it all the more worth it.”

“The All India Karate Champion Amritpal won the gold medal without giving even a single score to the opponents and will soon be representing India at the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. I am sure she will bring glory to all of us and the nation,” he added. Responding to the actor’s words, Amritpal dedicated the gold to Sonu for helping her at the ‘lowest’ point in her life.

Calling Sonu ‘saviour’, she said in a post, “Met with my saviour @sonu_sood sir who has helped me 2 years ago. Dedicating this Gold of All India karate championship (National) to you sir. Thank you so much for being there for me. Without your help I would not have made it.” Earlier, Sonu had made news for helping a little girl from Bihar, named Chaumukhi Kumari. She was born with four legs and four arms, and Sonu helped her with a surgery.

Sonu is currently hosting the latest season of MTV's Roadies, the first episode of which premiered on April 8, 2022. Apart from this, he was last seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Samrat Prithviraj and played the role of Chand Barai in the film.

