Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan to Rani Mukerji, Reddit lists ‘actually talented nepo babies’: 11 stars who made the cut

It's been a few years since the nepotism debate first sparked in Bollywood and among its fans. However, it's far from died down. Every few months, a suspicious cast reveal, a bad performance, or simple a throwback video rekindles the fire. This time, a Redditor has had a slightly different take on the same: they have listed the ‘nepo babies’ who are actually quite talented. Here's who made the cut: Kareena Kapoor, Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji have all delivered impressive performances in hit movies.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita, granddaughter of the iconic Raj Kapoor and the great granddaughter of Prithviraj Kapoor. She is known for her notable performances in projects such as Jab We Met (JWM), where she brings infectious energy, Chameli, where she showcases depth and grit, and 3 Idiots, highlighting her subtlety and charm. She effectively combines glamour with authenticity in her roles.

A few Redditors agreed that while Kareena's earlier performances were loud and far from good, her later work in movies such as Omkara, Jaane Jaan, JWM, Chameli, Yuva does deserve praise.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan is the son of actor-director Rakesh Roshan and got a massive launch pad with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. He was dubbed an instant star with the success of the romantic drama and went on to work in movies such as Jodha Akhbar, Guzaarish, Dhoom 2, Koi Mil Gaya, Super 30. While his acting capabilities have always been debated, no one denies the amazing star power he wield and his gorgeous good looks.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji's family has deep connections in Bollywood. Her father, Ram Mukherjee, was a film director and co-founder of Filmalaya Studios. Her mother, Krishna Mukherjee, is a playback singer. Rani's brother, Raja Mukherjee, is a producer and director. Additionally, her cousin is actress Kajol, further cementing her family's strong ties to the industry.

However, she has always been considered one of the most talented female actors in Bollywood who believe in the less-is-more approach and a natural, understated brand of acting. She starred in Hum Tum, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Chalte Chalte, Saathiya, Black, Bunty Aur Babli and others.

Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena's cousin is Ranbir Kapoor, son of late Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor and grandson of Raj Kapoor. Not just among nepo babies, he is considered among the best actors currently working in Bollywood. He has delivered a range of stellar acting performances in movies such as the atmospheric Wake Up Sid, the snippy Salesman of the Year, the tragic Rockstar, the liberating Tamasha and even zealous, youthful Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani.

Kajol

Kajol's mother, Tanuja, is a renowned actor, and her father, Shomu Mukherjee, was a film director and producer. Kajol's maternal aunt, Nutan, was also an iconic film star.

Kajol did make her mark quite early in her career itself. Playing the vengeful girlfriend in Gupt, the avenging sister in Baazigar and even the lovelorn woman in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye is the son of late actor Vinod Khanna but has often been considered even better actor than his dad. He delivered few but memorable performances in movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Hungama, Hulchul, Taal and Border.

Tabu

Calling Tabu a ‘nepo baby’ might be a stretch. She is the niece of Shabana Azmi, an actor, and her uncle, Baba Azmi, is a cinematographer. Additionally, her sister, Farah Naaz, is a former Bollywood actress.

Tabu is often ranked among the best actors India has produced. She has delivered earnest, affecting performances in movies such as The Namesake, Maachis, Maqbool, Chandni Bar, Andhadhun and others.

Aamir Khan

Aamir's father, Tahir Hussain, was a film producer, and his uncle, Nasir Hussain, was a noted filmmaker and screenwriter. Aamir's cousin, Mansoor Khan, is a director known for hits like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. But no one can challenge what Aamir Khan has done for the Hindi film industry. His film Lagaan was nominated for an Oscar and is considered among the best movies India has ever made. He starred in unanimously loved movies such as Dil Chahta Hai, Rang De Basanti, Rangeela, Sarfarosh, 3 Idiots and Taare Zameen Par, which he also directed.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona's mother, Aparna Sen, is a renowned actress and filmmaker. Her father, Mukul Sharma, was a prominent science writer and journalist. Konkona's grandmother, Supriya Das, was also an actress.

Konkona, for her nuanced and powerful acting, excels in both mainstream and parallel cinema. Her best movies include Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Page 3, Life in a... Metro and Wake Up Sid. She also directed the critically acclaimed A Death in Gunj and The Mirror segment from Lust Stories 2.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's family does not have traditional Bollywood connections. However, he is related to actress Sonam Kapoor through his paternal grandmother, who is Sonam's maternal grandmother's sister. This makes him a distant relative of the Kapoor family, known for their deep ties in the film industry.

Ranveer is among the few actors who enjoy an almost-spotless filmography. From the understated Lootera, to the electric Gully Boy, the devilish Khilji in Padmavat to the loverboy in RamLeela, Ranveer has aced a range of characters like nobody has.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky also belongs to a similar category of insider-outsider. His dad is ace stunt director Sham Kaushal but he likely did not have any hand at getting Vicky the work that later launched him into stardom. He auditioned for movie roles for years before landing his breakout film, Masaan. However, it was films such as Raazi and Uri that effectively got him the ticket to mainstream cinema.