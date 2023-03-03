Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor twin in black outfits, pose for paparazzi at Malaika Arora's mom's birthday bash

Actors and sisters Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor posed for the paparazzi at their friend-television personality Malaika Arora's mother Joyce Arora's 70th birthday bash. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo posted a video in which the duo was seen outside the building as they got off a car. (Also Read | Malaika Arora joins Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora for fun outing. See pics)

For the occasion, Kareena wore a black dress and printed heels. She also carried a black purse. Karisma Kapoor opted for a black printed dress, black heels, and a matching bag. Kareena and Karisma posed briefly before stepping inside the building.

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, "Beautiful sisters." A comment read, "Karishma looking sooo beautiful and stunning." "Bebo (Kareena's nickname) is looking gorgeous," said an Instagram user.

Later, taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma posted a picture that also featured Kareena. The duo looked in front of them in the mirror selfie. Karisma wrote, "Sister sister (red heart emoji)."

Karisma and Kareena posted pictures on Instagram Stories.

Karisma also gave a glimpse inside Joyce's 70th birthday party. She shared a photo that starred Joyce, Malaika, and Amrita Arora among others. All of them smiled as Joyce cut a white cake. The venue was decorated with lights, silver, and white balloons, and flowers. Karisma wrote, "Happy 70th birthday Aunty Joyce (cake and heart emojis)." She also added a 'so beautiful' sticker.

Kareena also shared a picture from the event, on her Instagram Stories, featuring Amrita, Malaika, Joyce, and Malaika's boyfriend-actor Arjun Kapoor. She wrote, "What a wonderful night Amu and Malla happy birthday Aunty Joyce." For the occasion, Malaika opted for a silver dress, while Amrita wore a black outfit.

Earlier on Thursday, Malaika shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram account. She captioned the post, "Ok I can’t keep calm, today is my Momsy’s birthday…. Love you to the moon n back mom. @joycearora #happy70th."

Amrita also shared a photo of her mother and wrote on Instagram, "Mother ship is 70 today !!! I love you momma in all lifetimes you are mine. Happy birthday our powerhouse of everything @joycearora love you the most."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON