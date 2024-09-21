Kareena Kapoor's birthday glow is unreal in new pics as she dazzles in red dress

Kareena Kapoor turned 44 on September 21, 2024. She continues to dominate not only at the movies but also on the fashion front. The actor shared gorgeous pictures of her birthday eve look on Friday evening. (Also Read – Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: A look at her precious moments with family) Kareena Kapoor brings in her birthday in style

Kareena brings in her birthday

Kareena shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle as she dressed in a red hot off-shoulder gown. The first two stills are in black and white, and show her holding balloons like a true-blue birthday girl. The third one is of her staring directly into the camera while adjusting her matching heels. The background of a cosy, messy home appears in contrast to Kareena's perfectly stylised look. Kareena shared a couple of more pictures in the same look on her Instagram Stories. They showed Kareena posing as her make-up team got her ready for the big night.

Kareena captioned her post, “Bringing in my birthday (red heart emoji).” Many fans and friends flooded the comment section with their wishes. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a couple of red heart emojis. “That birthday glow is unreal (fire emoji),” wrote another user. “Omg! It reminds me of Good looks! Good looks! And Good looks! (grin emoji) Happy Birthday in advance, my favourite and the OG Queen (red heart and crown emojis),” stated a third comment.

Kareena Kapoor getting ready for her 44th birthday

Kareena, Karisma shoot together

Kareena was seen in the same look as she arrived with actor-sister Karisma Kapoor for a shoot in Mumbai. Karisma wore a white shirt, black skirt, and matching printed crop top and shrug. She completed her look with matching earrings and a ponytail. Kareena and Karisma posed together for the paparazzi too.

Earlier in the day, Karisma shared a picture of her and Kareena travelling to the shoot in the same car, seated next to each other. They held matching cups of coffee, resting them on the armrest. Karisma tagged Kareena and wrote, “Always twinning (white heart emoji).”

Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again and Meghna Gulzar's next, whereas Karisma will star in the series Brown.