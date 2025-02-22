Menu Explore
Kareena Kapoor can't stop smiling as Saif Ali Khan performs jija duties at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding. Watch

ByRiya Sharma
Feb 22, 2025 03:31 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan's video performing jija duties at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding surfaced online. However, it as Kareena's reaction that caught attention. 

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's wedding in Mumbai was a star-studded affair, with many big names from the industry in attendance. Several videos from the grand event surfaced online. In one of them, Saif Ali Khan was seen performing his jija duties, while Kareena Kapoor couldn’t stop adoring him.

Saif Ali Khan performs jija duties at Aadar Jain's wedding.(Reddit)
Saif Ali Khan performs jija duties at Aadar Jain's wedding.(Reddit)

(Also Read: Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's wedding: Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's first public appearance together after knife attack)

Saif performs jija duties

On Saturday, a Reddit user shared a video in which Saif Ali Khan was warmly welcoming Kareena's cousin, Aadar Jain, with a garland. Saif and Aadar were seen hugging each other after the actor placed the garland around Aadar's neck. Kareena was heard cheering and couldn’t stop smiling as she watched Saif perform his jija duties.

Fans notice Kareena's reaction

Fans couldn’t help but gush over Kareena's reaction. One comment read, "Kareena in the background lol." Another joked, "At least Saif is not naraaz jija here." A third wrote, "Bebo's smile! Haters should be ashamed for making unnecessary claims. Expecting someone's marriage to fail just for entertainment is absolutely low." Another comment read, "The way Bebo looks at him (face melting emoji)." A fan added, "Saif and Kareena are literally such a happy couple."

Saif performs brother-in-law duties!
byu/Only_Dragonfly_627 inBollyBlindsNGossip

Saif and Kareena stole the limelight at Aadar and Alekha's wedding. The couple exuded elegance and sophistication as they made their first public appearance together after the recent stabbing attack. While Kareena stunned in a red saree paired with a matching sleeveless blouse and emerald-green jewellery, Saif complemented her look with a black bandhgala, white pyjamas, and a matching pocket square.

Aadar and Alekha's wedding

Apart from Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and others also attended Aadar and Alekha's wedding in Mumbai.

Aadar and Alekha tied the knot according to Hindu traditions in Mumbai on February 21. However, they had already exchanged vows in January this year in a Christian wedding in Goa. Aadar, who was previously dating Tara Sutaria, made his relationship with Alekha Instagram official in November 2023, sharing a picture of them together and describing her as the "light of my life."

