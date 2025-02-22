Kunal Kemmu recalls his reaction after knife attack on Saif Ali Khan: ‘Am I supposed to send my daughter to school now’

Actor Kunal Kemmu has recalled the knife attack on his brother-in-law, Saif Ali Khan, at his Bandra residence. Speaking with news agency ANI, he said that the most important thing for the family at that time was Saif Ali Khan's safety and well-being. (Also Read | Kareena Kapoor ‘puts negativity behind’ after attack on Saif Ali Khan, decks up for Aadar Jain’s wedding) Kunal Kemmu spoke about the recent attack on Saif Ali Khan.

Kunal recalls Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident

Kunal recalled how he was informed about the episode with a call at 6 am and what a peculiar experience it was for him to break it to his wife-actor Soha Ali Khan while they were getting their daughter Innaya Naumi Kemmu ready for school.

He said, "You know, honestly, the first thing was, is he (Saif Ali Khan) okay? And once we knew that he was okay and he was out of danger, none of the chatter made any sense again because that's the only thing that mattered."

Kunal on breaking news to Soha

"I woke up to a call at like about 6, and there was no information...It's very weird how fear works. I had to break this to her. We were getting our daughter ready to go to school and you just had this information and nothing else. So to kind of how to put this across, am I supposed to send my daughter to school right now or not? All of those things were kind of playing on my mind. So we did send her to school, and then I said we need to go there, and that's when slowly we started to find out what had kind of transpired," the actor added.

Kunal talks about Saif

He said that Saif has spoken about the attack and answered every question adding that he has "put it in the best way". Kunal also shared that he doesn't "even want to add words to it" because he thinks "everything has been accounted for and answered when it comes to that".

All about Saif's stabbing incident

Last month, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body.

The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he briefly greeted the media.