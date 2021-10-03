Kareena Kapoor gets a see-off from Jeh Ali Khan as she kicks off her Sunday. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor was spotted outside her home by the paparazzi in Mumbai on Sunday. She was joined by her youngest son Jehangir Ali Khan and husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena wore a blue shirt with colourful tie-dye pants. She wore sunglasses and carried a coffee mug in her hands. Saif was seen at the house as well, wearing a red T-shirt and pants. Jeh was carried to the door by his nanny, who was laughing. He appeared to have come to the door to see his mom off. Kareena Kapoor with Saif and son Jeh.

Saif and Kareena welcomed Jeh in February. He is their second baby after four year old son Taimur. While it has been almost eight months since his birth, fans got their first glimpse at Jeh only a couple of months ago. His first pictures arrived when Kareena and Said took their son to meet their granddad, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor in August.

This was also around the time when Kareena finally revealed his name through her book, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. The couple received criticism from a certain section of the internet for naming their son Jehangir. Talking about it, Kareena told India Today, "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity."

“Now there is no other way, I have to start meditating. Because aur koi chaara nahi raha na abhi (I have no other option). That's just now because I am pushed against the wall so now I am like ‘OK, I will start meditating'. There are two sides to a coin. So it's okay. If there is positivity, there is negativity, I have to look at it like that. I wish there wasn't. Because we have two innocent children we are talking about. But we are going to stay happy and positive,” she added.