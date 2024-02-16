Kareena Kapoor glimmers in green at Vogue Ball of Arabia event, mingles with supermodel Winnie Harlow. See pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor represented India at the Vogue Ball of Arabia event in UAE on Thursday night. She took to Instagram Stories on Friday to share a bunch of pictures of her look and even one special photo with supermodel Winnie Harlow. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor attends Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Qatar; wears a gorgeous blue gown and jacket: Watch) Kareena Kapoor was in top-to-toe Sabyasachi for the UAE event.

What Kareena wore

Kareena opted for an ocean green, mermaid-inspired shimmery dress and a necklace that perfectly complemented her outfit. She kept her ears bare and styled her short hair in loose waves. She also carried a matching green clutch with the Sabyasachi logo on it.

Kareena Kapoor with Winnie Harlow and clicking herself in the mirror.

Sharing a mirror selfie, Kareena wrote, “Woke up like this.” Sharing another mirror selfie, she wrote, “And to bed like this too.” A third picture showed her at the event with Winnie, who wore a white and golden outfit to the ball.

Who else was there?

All present at the ball was French singer and former first lady of France, Carla Bruni. Lebanese actors, Arabian and Egyptian models were also in attendance. Check out more pictures of Kareena from the party here:

Kareena flew to UAE on Thursday morning. She was spotted by the Mumbai paparazzi in a trench coat and blue jeans, rushing inside the airport to catch her flight. Thursday also marked her father Randhir Kapoor's birthday, which she celebrated with a special post for him on Instagram.

Her next movies

Kareena will be next seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Diljit Dosanjh. Recently, the makers of the upcoming movie unveiled the film's first teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared the teaser which she captioned, "Buckle up, get your popcorn ready, and get ready to be served #TheCrew releasing in theaters this March!"

The first teaser of the film features Kareena, Kriti and Tabu walking with their back to the camera. The trio is seen wearing red cabin crew uniforms.

She also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again which also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles.