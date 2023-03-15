Kareena Kapoor introduces ‘new friends’ from African holiday with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh

Actor Kareena Kapoor is keeping her fans posted about her trip to Africa. In the latest, she posted a picture with her ‘new friends.’ The actor is with her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Also read: Taimur Ali Khan poses on a jeep during Africa vacation; Jeh photobombs Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Kareena's Instagram Stories features her lazing on a couch in a denim shirt. She has zebras in the background. She seems to be at a safari resort. Sharing the post, Kareena said, “What you doin? Nothing…just hanging with my new friends.”

Reacting to it, Kareena Kapoor's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi commented with multiple red heart emojis. “Enjoy our beautiful country,” added a fan. One more said, “Absolutely preeetiest human creature.”

Previously, Kareena posted several photos with her family from their vacation. Many others also emerged online in which they are posing in the wild. Earlier in the day, she shared a glimpse of her look and captioned it, “Under the African sky.” She also added a photo of a cauliflower plant being grown in a kitchen garden.

The couple recently reached Africa for a short vacation and some family time. They were seen at the Mumbai airport leaving to fly for their trip on Monday.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's upcoming The Crew. It stars her with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the lead roles with Diljit Dosanjh as well. She also wrapped up filming for Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. The project also has Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

Besides these, the actor also has Hansal Mehta and Ekta Kapoor's murder mystery, which is inspired by true events. In the film, she plays a detective, which will be similar to the role essayed by Kate Winslet in the series Mare of Easttown.

Meanwhile, Saif will be next seen in an upcoming film Adipurush. Directed by Om Raut, it has Kriti Sanon and Prabhas. It will release June 16. He was last seen in Vikram Vedha.

