Kareena Kapoor Khan gets together with BFFs Amrita, Malaika Arora for Saturday brunch. See pics
Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted outside Amrita Arora's home on Saturday. She was seen getting off her car and then waving at the paparazzi.
Wearing a loose summer outfit, a full sleeve blue shirt paired with a pair of white palazzo pants, she had a white face mask on.
Malaika Arora was also seen at her sister's place. Seen in an all-white ensemble, Malaika was suitably dressed in a pair of shorts, an oversized full sleeve shirt, and white sneakers. She wore a pair of sun glasses but was without a mask.
Kareena, who gave birth of her second son on February 21, has been slowly getting back to her normal schedule. "Oh hello there... Missed you all," she wrote in an Instagram post recently.
Kareena has been working through both her pregnancies. Speaking about it, she had mentioned how she felt proud of being a working mother. She had told Bombay Times: “No, there has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”
Kareena shot for a number commercials through her second pregnancy and even went on a holiday around Diwali to Dharamshala where husband Saif Ali Khan was shooting for Bhoot Police. She had completed her scenes in the upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan. Kareena also worked on the latest season of her talk show, What Women Want.
(All pictures by Varinder Chawla)
