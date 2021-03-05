Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma wish 'boss babe' Rhea Kapoor on birthday

IND USA
Rhea Kapoor is a film producer.
  • Film producer Rhea Kapoor got love from a number of Bollywood beauties including Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor on her birthday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:56 PM IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities took to Instagram to wish producer and daughter of actor Anil Kapoor Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. She turned 34.

Kareena Kapoor, who did Veere Di Wedding with Rhea as the producer, shared a picture with her. Calling her a "boss babe", she wished her on the occasion.

Malaika Arora also shared a picture with Rhea. Her sister Amrita, too, wished Sonam Kapoor's sister on the occasion. Karisma Kapoor also wished Rhea.

Rhea's aunt and star of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Lives, Maheep Kapoor, also shared a number of throwback pictures to wish her niece.

Rhea Kapoors sister Sonam Kapoor and her parents, Anil and Sunita, also wished her.
Earlier in the day, Sonam Kapoor had post pictures with her sister and written how this was the first time she was away from her sister. She wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my soulmate/bestfriend/sister @rheakapoor , first birthday I’ve missed because of this ridiculous time. I love you so much and miss you more . No one comes close to your smarts, empathy and capacity for giving and love. To always being partners and sisters Even our phrasin’ Sounds like it’s coming from one, Nobody’s sweating, When we’re dueting, Cause we’re having such fun.”

Rhea's parents - Anil Kapoor and Sunita -wrote on Instagram about their daughter.

Rhea has now successfully produced three films - Aisha (2010), Khoobsurat (2014) and Veere Di Wedding (2018).

Also read: Gauahar Khan's father dies hours after actor shared her last picture with him along with a prayer

Kareena had once praised Rhea and said how the latter chose to wait rather than taken another actor, when Kareena had discovered she was pregnant with Taimur before the shooting of Veere Di Wedding could begin. She also said how there was used to be no concept of maternity insurance for women actors in India.

She had said in an interview with India Today: "I agreed to act in the film even when I was pregnant and they incorporated the whole pregnancy scene but... it was pretty sad. But I gave the producers a choice. I told Rhea about my pregnancy right after I told my parents. I told her 'go take some young girl now'.”

However, Rhea chose to wait it out and was firm on not finding a replacement. Kareena returned after childbirth and the film was a success.

