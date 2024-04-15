Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia offer wildly different reactions to MS Dhoni's 3 sixes. Watch

Neha and Kareena's reactions

Kareena was accompanied by Neha, Angad Bedi, and John Abraham. Neha took to her Instagram handle and shared her very own highlights from Sunday's match. Neha cheered as Mahendra Singh Dhoni hit a hat-trick of sixes, while Kareena casually recorded the moment on her phone. One of the videos also featured Kareena retouching her lipstick.

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Bebo is a mood." Another commented, “Yae kareena dhoni kee fan nahi h kya (is Kareena not a fan of Dhoni?).” “Itna muh kon kholta hai (who opens their mouth so big).”

Neha also shared a “2 types of besties” meme on her Instagram Stories, which refers to Kareena as the friend who “captures moments for memories (camera emoji),” and refers to Neha as the friend “living the moment.”

About Dhoni's hat-trick

MS Dhoni enthralled fans with a hat-trick of massive sixes. Dhoni came in during the final over, with his team at 186/4 after the fall of Daryl Mitchell's wicket. He delivered a perfect finish, with a hat-trick of sixes, one over long-on, the other over long-off, and the third over square leg. This helped CSK end their innings with a strong 206/4 in their 20 overs. Dhoni made 20 runs in just four balls, with three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 500.

With this win, CSK is at number three with four wins and two losses, giving them eight points. MI is at eighth spot, with two wins and four losses, giving them four points.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Crew, a story of three women, touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.

Neha Dhupia, on the other hand, will be seen alongside Gulshan Devaiah in a web series titled Therapy Sherapy. She will also be seen in an international project Blue 52. The project is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Ali El Arabi.