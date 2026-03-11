Kareena Kapoor opens up about female actors working after getting married, becoming a mom: If you don't want to give...

Actor Kareena Kapoor has offered her perspective on the working hours and shifts in the film industry for female actors after they get married and become mothers. Kareena has spoken about the matter months after actor Deepika Padukone demanded 8-hour shifts so that she could be with her daughter, Dua. Speaking with Hollywood Reporter India, Kapoor stressed the importance of defining parameters right from the start of a project. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Rohit Shetty's 2024 film Singham Again.

Kareena Kapoor on women wanting to do 8-hour shifts "Everything needs to be really well-planned, and you have to be very clear right from the beginning. I will say, 'This is what I can do, because I have two children. I need to come back. Obviously, even if you're married, have children, and as a woman, if you do not want to give that time, you should be able to have that freedom to say, 'This is what I want. I can only work this number of hours.' It's fine to say that way before a film starts."

Last year, a row emerged over Deepika's demand for an 8-hour shift following her exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2. She exited Spirit after her demands weren't met. Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she was no longer a part of the Kalki 2898 AD sequel. In their statement, they had said that they decided to part ways with Deepika after "careful consideration," adding that a film like Kalki deserves a higher level of "commitment."

Later, speaking with CNBC-TV18, Deepika had said that "male superstars" have been doing an 8-hour shift for years, but it “never made headlines.” Deepika reacted when she was told she was facing a lot of pushback for her decision. She had said, "By virtue of being a woman, if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it. But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars, in the Indian film industry, have been working for eight hours for years, and it's never made headlines...A lot of them only work for eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

About Kareena's next film Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions.

The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. Daayra tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions. With filming now complete, the film has entered the post-production phase.