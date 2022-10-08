Kareena Kapoor says she is being offered meatier roles now than before

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan completed 22 years in Bollywood. Looking back at her career so far, she recently talked about how she has been getting better roles now than ones she played in the early decades of her career. She also said that she cannot take five films together as earlier owing to her two sons, Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan. Also read: Kareena Kapoor Khan: My streaming debut also my return to acting after my second child

Kareena Kapoor Khan is the daughter of Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor. She made her acting debut in 2000 with J P Dutta’s Refugee, opposite Abhishek Bachchan. Ever since then she appeared in several films across different genres and went on to become one of the most bankable actors of the industry. Besides acting, Kareena turned producer with Ekta Kapoor for her upcoming film, directed by Hansal Mehta.

Talking about changing times, Kareena shared that one has to evolve with time. Calling it the ‘age of actors,’ she told News 18, “I’ve always worked with different kinds of people, be it Sudhir Mishra or Karan Johar (directors). Today, so many opportunities have opened up. The scripts I’m being offered are way better than what I was being offered a decade ago. It’s an exciting time not just for female actors but every actor across the board.”

Kareena asserted her love for commercial and parallel films at the same time. “It’s not like I always only want to be a part of a commercial film. Having said that, I love commercial cinema and I’ll always do it,” she mentioned. “I’m just following my heart and living my life the way I want to. I’m doing things the way I want to. I wish I could do five films but I can’t because I’ve to give my children time. I’m very sure-footed,” she added.

Kareena was last seen in Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha. She will be next seen with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in Sujoy Ghosh’s Devotion of Suspect X. It will mark her official OTT debut. Kareena is currently in London, for the shoot of Hansal Mehta’s untitled project.

