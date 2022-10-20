‘Kareena Kapoor se maine bahut paise kamaaye hain’, says actor Payal Rajput, reveals how

Payal Rajput, who works predominantly in Telugu and Punjabi films, credited Kareena Kapoor for getting her many ads and even her first show. The actor said she’s used Kareena’s ‘Sikhni hoon mein Bhatinda ki’ monologue in many auditions. Payal will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu film Ginna, scheduled to be released on October 21. The film also features Vishnu Manchu and Sunny Leone. Also read: Kareena Kapoor channels Geet from Jab We Met, says 'Sikhni hoon main Bhatinda ki' in Case Toh Banta Hai

In a recent interview, Payal was asked about a role played by any contemporary actor that she considered the bravest, when she took Kareena’s name, and said, “Kareena se na maine bahut paise kamaaye hain (I have made a lot of money because of Kareena).” She said she used Kareena's line from Jab We Met at many auditions. Kareena played Geet in the 2007 film.

During the interview with Connect FM Canada, Payal further said in Hindi, “When I first came to Mumbai, I did not know anything. I was like ‘what should I do’, since I did not have any formal training in acting, or took any classes. So, after a while, when people would call me for auditions, like in the south, for some south Indian film, they were like ‘She’s quite a pretty girl, we like her face and she’s got good height’. But then they would ask me ‘what can you do?’ and I would actually tell them ‘I can show you Kareena Kapoor’s monologue (from Jab We Met)… Sikhni hoon mein Bhatinda ki (I am a Sikh from Bhatinda)… Oh my God, I have done this so many times, and because of this I have gotten offers for many ads, at least six to seven, and even got my first show. So, thank you so much, Kareena Kapoor.”

Kareena’s ‘Sikhni hoon mein Bhatinda ki’ line is one that fans still cannot forget. The actor also gave many other famous lines like ‘mein apni favourite hoon (I am my favourite)’ in Jab We Met. The Imtiaz Ali movie also featured actor Shahid Kapoor.

