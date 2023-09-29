News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kareena Kapoor shares cute pictures of niece Inaaya on her birthday; spot Taimur and Jeh. See pics

Kareena Kapoor shares cute pictures of niece Inaaya on her birthday; spot Taimur and Jeh. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 29, 2023 01:54 PM IST

Kareena Kapoor shared adorable pictures of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya on her Instagram. Don't miss the goofy expression of Taimur!

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share cute pictures of Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya to wish her on her birthday. Inaaya turned 6 on September 29. Kareena's pictures for niece Inaaya was all things cute, which also included the actor's own kids Taimur and Jeh. (Also read: Sara Ali Khan ties rakhi to Jeh; see more pics from Raksha Bandhan celebration at Kareena Kapoor's place)

Soha Alia Khan's daughter Inaaya turned 6 on September 29.
Soha Alia Khan's daughter Inaaya turned 6 on September 29.

Kareena's Instagram post

Kareena took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy birthday our little princess …most beautiful in every way ..love, chocolate cake and happiness always …(red heart emoticons)." She also tagged Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The first picture had Inaaya and Taimur together, where the two of them were seen looking at something that caught their attention. Taimur held onto Inaaya's shoulders and the two of them looked cute. The next picture had Kareena feeding a piece of cake to Inaaya, while Taimur stood right beside her. The last picture had Inaaya holding the hand of Jeh in what seemed to be a birthday celebration from a few years ago.

Kareena also posted another picture of Inaaya on her Instagram Stories, where she was seen with Taimur. The adorable picture had Taimur stick his tongue out to make a goofy expression at the camera. Kareena wrote "Happy Birthday Sister" in the caption to it.

Kareena on her Instagram Stories.
Kareena on her Instagram Stories.

More details

Earlier, in a candid conversation with Hindustan Times in 2022, Soha had shared how her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor keeps it real on Instagram. She said, "When it comes to her Instagram, it’s not necessarily how she looks all the time, she wants to show people a little insight into her life and the things that are happening around her as they happen in a more natural and fluid way."

Soha is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and the sister of actor Saif Ali Khan. Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu got married in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Inaaya in 2017. Soha and husband Kunal released a children’s book titled Inni and Bobo last year.

Meanwhile, Kareena keeps sharing candid pictures of her children and family from various occasions on her Instagram. On the work front, she was last seen in the Netflix thriller Jaane Jaan, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. She has The Crew and Hansal Mehta's next in the pipeline.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out