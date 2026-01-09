Kareena Kapoor shares how she gets sons Taimur and Jeh to pose for pics during vacations: ‘No ice creams if you don't…'

On Thursday, Kareena took to Instagram and reshared a post about parenting, which read, “Parents forcing their kids to take holiday pictures like: ‘Sit your butt down, smile, don’t pick your nose — and if you don’t behave, no ice cream’… and then posting captions like, ‘This is the reason I breathe.’”

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor never shies away from sharing cute moments from her family holidays on social media. Recently, the actor revealed a hilarious way in which she gets her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan , to pose for photographs.

Along with the post, Kareena wrote, “Me, me, me!!!” with laughing emojis and a red heart, indicating that she too forces her children to pose for pictures while on holiday.

Recently, Kareena also shared several pictures from her family vacation. In one of the photos, Jeh was seen covering his face with his hoodie while Kareena clicked a picture on a train. Kareena also managed to get Saif Ali Khan to pose for a photograph and, while sharing it on social media, wrote, “Finally got him to pose and this is what I could manage.”

On New Year’s Eve, Kareena shared a picture with Saif and spoke about how 2025 had been a difficult year for them and for their children, but they faced it with their heads held high, laughing and holding on. She wrote, “We cried a lot, we prayed, and now we are here… 2025 taught us that human nature is fearless, love will conquer all, and that children are braver than we think…”

She further thanked their friends and fans who stood by them during difficult times and spoke about entering 2026 with renewed fire and positivity. She concluded, “Like I always say, CHAR DI KALA ❤️ Happy New Year, everyone…”