Kareena Kapoor seems to be a fan of the Duchess.
Kareena Kapoor shares Kate Middleton's picture from Prince Philip's funeral, is she a fan of the Duchess?

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a striking new picture of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, from the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:04 PM IST

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of Duchess of Cambridge from the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday. While Kareena did not share her thoughts on Catherine or the picture, it appears that she is a big fan of her, going by the hearts filter she used on it.

In the photo, the Duchess is seen in a black dress with a white pearl necklace and earrings. She is also wearing a hat with black mesh covering her eyes. She is looking straight into the camera from her car and is seen wearing a black mask too.

Picture of the Duchess shared by Kareena.
The photo and Catherine's intense look left fans in awe of her beauty. "I cannot believe how gorgeous she looks. She is so classy. I want to meet her someday," read a comment. "She’s stunning. Beautiful," wrote another.

Catherine, who was known as Kate Middleton before her marriage to Prince William of Britain, was among the few members of the royal family who attended the funeral. Her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, could not attend as she is currently in the US and pregnant with her second baby, a daughter. Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, was part of the funeral.


Kareena, herself, is also married into Indian royalty. She is married to Saif Ali Khan, heir to the Pataudi Palace and son of the late cricketer, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The actor was last seen in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan before the lockdown halted film releases and production. She still managed to complete shooting for her portions in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

The film is scheduled to release in December and is a Hindi remake of Hollywood hit Forrest Gump. While Aamir plays Tom Hanks' role, Kareena will play Robin Wright's.

Kareena was also supposed to play Aurangzeb's sister Jahanara in Karan Johar's film Takht. The film has been put on the backburner amid the pandemic.

Story Saved
