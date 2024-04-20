Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's sweet birthday wish for mom Babita: ‘Cutie granny I love you most in the world'

Kareena Kapoor has always acknowledged her mother's influence on her life and career. On Saturday, the actor shared glimpse of a sweet birthday card on her mother Babita's birthday on Instagram. The actor dropped two pictures of Taimur Ali Khan's adorable card for his grandmother. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video from Omkara: 'God knows how much I loved playing Dolly') Kareena Kapoor shared Taimur's sweet birthday drawing for his grandma Babita.

Kareena shares Taimur's cute note for granny

Kareena captioned her Instagram post as, “Happy birthday to our world…(heart and rainbow emojis)…meri maa (my mother, three hearts emojis).” In the first slide Taimur can be seen making a drawing. In the second picture a close-up of a hand-made birthday card is shown. It shows a tortoise, a piggie bank and a gorilla wearing a colourful summer shirt and a crown."

The card has this cute message from Taimur for Babita, “Happy birthday… I want chicken wings… cutie Granny….I love you most in the world… I love you more than anything… love Amma, Tim and Abba and Jeh.” In the third slide Jeh is seen scribbling on a paper, while the last photo shows Kareena hugging Babita.

About Kareena Kapoor

Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita and the granddaughter of Raj Kapoor. Her elder sister Karisma Kapoor is also an actor. Kareena is married to Saif Ali Khan and the couple have two sons – Taimur and Jehangir, aka Jeh.

The actor keeps posting pictures of her sons during festivals and family get togethers. Kareena, spoke about her family roots in an interview with Ranveer Allahabadia on BeerBiceps podcast and said, “My mother (Babita) came from a very middle-class family. My nana (Hari Shivdasani) was also an actor but we were never made to feel like we come from this filmy family. The first time I went on a set was when I was 8 or 9 years old when Chintu uncle was shooting in Kashmir with Rekha ji. In those days my grandfather (Raj Kapoor) was also very relaxed. Nobody felt that they were very big stars. They were very passionate about arts and culture.”

Kareena was last seen in Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew, starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma and others in crucial roles. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and others in pivotal roles. Kareena is paired opposite Ajay who plays the protagonist in the action-thriller.