Kareena Kapoor shares throwback video from Omkara: 'God knows how much I loved playing Dolly'

From romantic to action thriller, Kareena Kapoor has proven her acting prowess in every genre in the film industry. On Tuesday, she shared a throwback video from her critically acclaimed film Omkara and expressed her love for playing the character, Dolly. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia offer wildly different reactions to MS Dhoni's 3 sixes. Watch) Kareena Kapoor was cast opposite Ajay Devgn in Omkara (2006)

Kareena took to Instagram Stories and re-shared a post of one of her fan's pages and captioned it, “God how I loved playing Dolly.”

Omkara is a 2006 Indian crime drama film adapted from William Shakespeare's Othello, co-written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. It was headlined by Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vivek Oberoi and Bipasha Basu.

It revolves around a half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla (Ajay) who abducts his lady love, Dolly Mishra (Kareena), from her family. Thanks to his cleverness, he gets away with the kidnapping. A conspiracy, however, happens gets formed against him when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi (Saif), a promotion. Ultimately, this plot threatens not only his relationship with Dolly, but also their lives and those of their associates as well.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was recently seen in Crew, a story of three women, touted as a laugh riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29.

Kareena also has Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles.