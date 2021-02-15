Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad on birthday, see throwback pics with Randhir Kapoor
- Kareena Kapoor and her sister Karisma Kapoor took to their respective Instagram pages to wish their father, actor Randhir Kapoor on his birthday.
Actor Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to wish her father, veteran actor-director Randhir Kapoor on his birthday on Monday. She dubbed him the 'strongest and warmest'.
She wrote: "Handsomest, funniest, wittiest, warmest, strongest and bestest... Happy Birthday Papa" She also shared a throwback picture of her father from his days as an actor.
The post saw Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan react: "Love this. Mahshallah. Wishing him a very happy birthday." Kareena's manager Poonam Damania said: "Happy birthday uncle." Kareena's close pal Amrita Arora said: "Happy birthday uncle."
Karisma Kapoor also wished her dad and wrote: "Papa you are my Valentine #staystrongstayhealthy."
On Sunday night, almost all members of the Kapoor clan gathered at Randhir Kapoor's home to celebrate his birthday. Names included Kareena, her husband Saif Ali Khan and their young son Taimur; Karisma Kapoor, nephew Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt; another nephew Aadar Jain and actor Tara Sutaria; Neetu Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni among others. Also present were Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep were also present on the occasion.
Randhir lost his younger brother Rajiv last week and is hardest hit by the loss. In the last two years, he has lost four members of his family - in 2018, his mother Krishna Raj Kapoor died, in 2020, he lost his older sister Ritu Nanda and in April, his younger brother Rishi Kapoor.
Speaking of his loss, he told ETimes, "Rajiv was a very gentle and extremely jovial person. It is so tough to believe that he is gone. He had no medical history. His health was simply fine; he had no problems whatsoever."
Kareena Kapoor, sister Karisma wish dad Randhir on birthday, see throwback pics
