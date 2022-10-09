Kareena Kapoor wants credit for introducing words like ‘mess’, ‘guts’, says even Saif Ali Khan has adapted her lingo

Kareena Kapoor has said she wants credit for introducing words like ‘mess’ and ‘guts’ as part of common lingo among the current generation. The actor revealed in an interview how even her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan has adapted her lingo. Also read: Kareena Kapoor says she is being offered meatier roles now than before

Kareena is currently in London where she is filming for her next with director Hansal Mehta. She is known for playing one of her most outspoken characters, Geet in Jab We Met.

During a rapid-fire round as part of an interview with Pinkvilla, Kareena was asked about 'the most Kareena thing' Saif had adapted from her. She replied, “I think my lingo! Guts, mess- I think that the whole world is talking like that yeah? It's become the Gen-Z lingo suddenly everyone's like 'guts' and 'mess' and I'm like I want credit for all this."

Kareena wrapped up Sujoy Ghosh's adaptation of Keigo Higashino's 2005 novel The Devotion of Suspect X in June. She recently flew to London to begin work on Hansal Mehta's directorial. The film is reportedly a murder mystery in which Kareena will be seen as a detective. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and marks Kareena's debut as a co-producer.

Kareena is also set to collaborate with producer Rhea Kapoor after the 2018 hit Veere Di Wedding. Her latest release Laal Singh Chaddha, opposite Aamir Khan, didn't fulfil the expectations at the box office.

Saif's latest release Vikram Vedha is currently running in theatres. It also stars Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. The film has crossed gross worldwide collection of ₹100 crore. The actor also saw the teaser release of his next, Adipurush, in which he plays Lankesh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON