Kareena Kapoor wishes Happy Republic Day: 'Freedom in our mind, strength in our words'
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a Republic Day message for her fans on Instagram. She wished for freedom of the mind and pride of the soul on the occasion.
Kareena Kapoor has wished her fans on the 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday. The actor took to her Instagram account to share a post on the occasion.
Sharing a short video featuring the India Gate and the Taj Mahal, Kareena wrote, "Freedom in our mind, strength in our words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls...Wish you a very Happy Republic Day."
Kareena is currently awaiting the birth of her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan. The two are already parents to four-year-old Taimur.
On a recent episode of her show What Women Want, Neha Dhupia had asked Kareena if she had thought of any baby names yet. “After the whole controversy of Taimur, both Saif and me have not even thought about it. We’re like going to leave it last minute and then spring a surprise,” Kareena told Neha.
The family recently moved to a new apartment across the road from their old residence. They had been busy with the interior designing work of the house. Kareena shared a few glimpses of her new house on Instagram. It boasts of an open terrace area, a separate room for Taimur and more.
Kareena, who continues to do brand endorsements during her pregnancy, is often spotted spending time with sister Karisma Kapoor and their mom Babita. The Heroine actor spent her Saturday with Karisma and the rest of her family.
Also read: Happy Republic Day: Taapsee Pannu, Rakul Preet Singh call for better understanding of Constitution
Kareena shared a picture from the family get-together on Instagram stories and termed the day as a "good day". In the picture, she was dressed in a comfy cotton kurta as she posed with Karisma, aunt Rima Jain and her cousins.
Karisma had also shared the picture on Instagram. "Saturday afternoon pose#lunch #familylove," she wrote along with the picture.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana launches fresh attack against Diljit, Priyanka on Republic Day
- "The whole world is laughing at us today," Kangana Ranaut wrote in a new tweet, targeting Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan calls for unity in Republic Day message: 'Mil jhul ke raho'
- Actor Salman Khan, in his Republic Day message for fans, called for unity. Read what he has to say here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal leave wedding venue hand-in-hand, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol shares most important parenting advice she got from her mother Tanuja
- Kajol revealed that the most important thing her mother Tanuja taught her about parenting was to let children think for themselves.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena wishes Happy Republic Day: 'Freedom in our mind, strength in our words'
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a Republic Day message for her fans on Instagram. She wished for freedom of the mind and pride of the soul on the occasion.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunny Leone plays cricket in Kerala, jokes she's ready to join Team India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli share empowering messages on Republic Day
- Anushka Sharma and her husband, Virat Kohli, have shared messages on the occasion of Republic Day. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay launches FAU-G on Republic Day, watch a trailer for Galwan-based mission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput posts vibrant pics from Goa vacation, fan calls her 'gorgeous mommy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra takes son Viaan on blanket distribution drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu does push-ups in the middle of Rann of Kutch, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun-Natasha's sangeet pics are out, Kangana says she won Manikarnika row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham shares new pic from Satyameva Jayate 2, wishes fans on Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita posts unseen photo with Sushant's family from her Patna trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy Republic Day: Taapsee, Rakul call for better understanding of Constitution
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox