Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on 51st birthday, shares unseen pics: ‘You deserve all happiness’

'I'm more like her first daughter'

Recently, during Karisma's interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Kareena shared an audio message for her sister. Speaking about their bond, she called herself Karisma's first daughter. She said, "Karisma ke bare me jitna bhi bolo kam hai. It's a common thing to say, but for me, to say something about Lolo is actually very difficult because she's someone who is not only a fabulous human being, but she's a dedicated mother, she's such a hardworking actor. Till today I think every actress in our country looks up to Lolo because they want to be like her. They want to dress like her. They want to look like her. They want to dance like her. I think every actress wants that adulation that Lolo had in the '90s, that quintessential mass superstar heroine. It's just absolutely amazing to have her as a sister and actually more like I think I'm more like her first daughter before Samaira, like she says. So thank you for having her and thank you for everything, Lolo."