Kareena Kapoor's crime mystery-thriller The Buckingham Murders to release in Hindi and Hinglish versions

Kareena's thriller to release in Hindi and Hinglish simultaneously

In the original Hinglish version (a mix of Hindi and English), Hansal chose actors from the same area and locality, which helped maintain an authentic accent. As it might be a bit challenging for everyone to understand, the decision has been made to release an additional Hindi version of the movie.

To ensure that a wider audience can enjoy the mystery thriller, the filmmakers have decided on a 50-50 strategy. This means that 50% of the screens will show the version in Hinglish, and the other 50% will show the Hindi version. This decision demonstrates the filmmakers' commitment to making the film accessible to as many viewers as possible.

About The Buckingham Murders

The trailer of The Buckingham Murders shows Kareena playing a detective and mother who, after losing her child, must investigate the murder of a 10-year-old in Buckinghamshire. The movie also features Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen in important roles. This mystery-thriller was written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. It is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms, and co-produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and first-time producer Kareena.

The Buckingham Murders will be exclusively released in cinemas on September 13, 2024.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming projects

Kareena was last seen in the Netflix mystery-thriller Jaane Jaan directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Returns featuring Ajay Devgn in the titular role.