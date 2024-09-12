Kareena Kapoor cancels event after BFFs Malaika and Amrita Arora's father's death: Report

Kareena Kapoor postpones her Mumbai event

Kareena was reportedly set to be a special guest at an event at Lido Cinemas on Juhu Tara Road in Mumbai on September 12. However, the event has now been postponed.

Kareena is also gearing up for the release of her film The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta. It also features Ranveer Brar, Rukku Nahar, and Ash Tandon, and is set to hit theatres on September 13.

Several Mumbai Police officials were present on the spot as Malaika Arora and her sister Amrita Arora as well as other celebs reached her father's home in Bandra on Wednesday. Kareena Kapoor, who is a very close friend of Malaika and Amrita, was one of the celebs spotted. (Pic: Varinder Chawla)

More about Kareena's bond with the Arora sisters

Kareena, who has been friends with Malaika and her sister Amrita for many years, is often seen with them at parties. Together with Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, they are known for being one of Bollywood's most famous BFFs. After Anil Mehta's death, both Kareena and Karisma rushed to be by Malaika and Amrita's side.

After dropping in at Malaika and Amrita's parents' home in Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday afternoon, Kareena was by their side the whole day, and was spotted leaving late at night.

Kareena, Karisma, Amrita and Malaika, along with actor Arjun Kapoor and Malaika's son Arhaan Khan were photographed as they left Anil Mehta's home in their separate cars. Malaika was not at home when her father died; she was reportedly in Pune and rushed back to Mumbai soon after learning about his death.

More about Anil Mehta's death

Earlier on Wednesday, Mumbai police had said that the death of Malaika's father, "prima facie," looked like suicide, and all angles in the case were being investigated. DCP Crime Branch, Raj Tilak Roshan, informed the media that the body of the deceased had been sent for post-mortem, and added that the teams of police and forensics were carrying out the investigation.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).