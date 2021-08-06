Karisma Kapoor at a loss for words at suggestion that Alia Bhatt should be counted as Kapoor. Watch

Karisma Kapoor was taken off guard at the suggestion that Alia Bhatt should be counted as a Kapoor, now that wedding rumours are heating up. Alia has been in a relationship with Karisma's cousin, Ranbir Kapoor, for over three years.

Karisma Kapoor was filling in for Shilpa Shetty in an episode of Super Dancer 4 when a contestant asked her how many actors her family has produced. After Karisma ran through the names, co-judge Anurag Basu joked, "You can add Alia to that list now."

In a video from the episode which is being shared online, a young contestant asked Karisma in Hindi, "How many actors are there in your family?" Karisma replied, "So many! My great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor; then my grandfather Raj Kapoor; Shammi Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor; then their wives, Geeta Bali, Jennifer aunty; Prem Nath ji, Rajendra Nath ji; then my dad, Chintu uncle, Chimpu uncle; my mom, then me, then Kareena, and Ranbir; you want more? Armaan, Aadar, and now Zahan."

When Anurag Basu, who has worked with Ranbir on Barfi and Jagga Jasoos, suggested that she might include Alia Bhatt as well, Karisma smiled and mimed zipping her mouth.

Ranbir further fuelled marriage rumours last year, when he said in an interview with former journalist Rajeev Masand that he would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he said.

Also read: Karisma Kapoor, filling in for Shilpa Shetty, cries on Super Dancer 4 sets. Here's why

Fans were convinced they were going to get married over the New Year's weekend when both their families went to Jodhpur together, but that didn't turn out to be true. The couple has, however, purchased a property in Mumbai together.