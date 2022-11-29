Karisma Kapoor brings back Le Gayi dance steps at a wedding party. Watch video

A dance video of actor Karisma Kapoor has surfaced online and it's sure to make anyone nostalgic. She grooved to her iconic song Le Gayi from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. The video seems to have been shot during a wedding party. Also read: Karisma Kapoor shares throwback post on 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai

In the video, Karisma aced the hook step of the song. She matched her steps with fun expressions and was seen singing along to the song. She wore a black long dress with her hair neatly tied. She was also joined by a close friend who appeared to be the bride.

Karisma Kapoor, the daughter of Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, made her debut in 1991 with the film, Prem Qaidi. She was the first woman of the popular Kapoor family to step into films and became the heartthrob of the 90s.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai is one of her biggest hit, focusing on the popular love triangles between Karisma, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Yash Chopra, it became the highest-grossing film of 1997. It clocked 25 years this year. Celebrating the milestone, Karisma Kapoor had posted pictures from the film sets. She captioned them, “Memories that last forever.’

The first picture of the post, featured Karisma in her iconic co-ord set from the film, which later became a trend of the 90s. It was followed by a glimpse of her with the director. The others were behind-the-scenes featuring Karisma, Shah Rukh and Madhuri, during different sequences of the movie.

Besides her, Madhuri Dixit also dropped a video recreating the popular dance step of her song Are Re Are from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours?” she asked fans.

Meanwhile, Karisma who has been away from the bigscreen for a long time now, was last seen in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's Mentalhood. It marked her web series debut alongside, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON