Madhuri Dixit posts dance reel, Karisma Kapoor shared throwback post on 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Karisma Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic film, Dil Toh Pagal Hai clocked 25 years since its release on Sunday. Celebrating the milestone, Karisma Kapoor posted pics from the film sets. She wrote, “Memories that last forever.’ Also read: 25 years of Dil To Pagal Hai: Five love lessons that the film taught us

The first picture featured Karisma in her iconic co-ord set from the film. The next had her with the director Yash Chopra. The others were behind-the-scenes featuring Karisma, Shah Rukh and Madhuri, in between different sequences of the movie.

Reacting to the post, Rhea Kapoor called Karisma an “Icon” in the comment section. Dia Mirza added, “You are amazing! Loved you in this movie.” Her close friends Manish Malhotra and Malaika Arora were also spotted all hearts for the post.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit left fans nostalgic with her latest post. She took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video recreating the hook step of her popular song Are Re Are from Dil Toh Pagal Hai. “Celebrating 25 years of Dil Toh Pagal Hai with my favourite song of the movie. Which one is yours?” she asked fans in the caption.

Responding to her, a fan commented, “Who says 25 years when it feels like yesterday.” “5 years still gold,’ added another one. Someone also said, “My first most favorite movie... Loved it the most.. Loved each and every schene, dialogue and song of this movie... I was in my teens wen tgis was released.. N each n everything about this movie was just Soooo special... N the best part was my favorite actor n actress (Shahrukh n You) were pairing it.”

Directed by late Yash Chopra, Dil Toh Pagal Hai remains one of the evergreen films in Bollywood. It is credited as one of the most popular love triangles in any Hindi film. It became the highest-grossing film of 1997.

Talking about 25 years of the film, choreographer Shiamak Davar told Hindustan Times, “I never thought the film would change the way dance was seen. Everyone, even at that time, said that it changed dance in the film industry so much. Over the years, I understood what they meant. At that time, I had no idea the impact I had as a choreographer with the film. I am very grateful about it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON