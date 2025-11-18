Karisma Kapoor's kids file new plea calling Sunjay Kapur's signature on will fake, HC tells Priya Sachdev to reply

The children of Karisma Kapoor, who are embroiled in a legal battle with their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur over their late father Sunjay Kapur’s estate, have filed a fresh plea to the Delhi High Court challenging the authenticity of Sunjay’s will. The court has now sought Priya’s response on the plea from the children seeking inspection of the original of the alleged will of their father. Karisma Kapoor's children are in a legal battle with their father Sunjay Kapur's widow, Priya Sachdev.

HC tells Priya Kapur to respond to plea

Samaira and Kiaan, the two children of actor Karisma Kapoor and late businessman Sunjay Kapur, claim that the will presented by Priya, Sunjay’s third wife, is fake. After a hearing in the case on 17 November, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the alleged will, on the plea and asked them to file their replies within three weeks. The matter has now been listed for December 16.

The controversy of Sunjay Kapur's will

The plaintiffs have alleged that the will is forged and fabricated, intended to keep them out of their late father’s estate. On the other hand, the counsel for Priya Kapur claimed the application had been filed after they described the plaintiffs' claims as "bogus and baseless".

Priya Kapur's counsel, in an earlier hearing, had said, "A will cannot be called fake because of spelling errors, and they have not even disputed Sunjay Kapur's signature". Now, Karisma’s kids have filed a fresh petition questioning the authenticity of the signature.

In their plea, Karisma Kapoor's children have sought inspection of the original of the alleged will of their late father, which was filed by Marwah in a sealed cover on September 25, along with supporting affidavits.

"It is submitted that inspection of the original copy of the alleged will is inter alia necessary for the plaintiffs to take appropriate steps regarding the genuineness of the said document, which cannot be ascertained from the true certified copy supplied to the plaintiffs by defendant number four (Marwah)," it said.

A parallel interim injunction application has also been filed by Samaira and Kiaan to restrain Priya Kapur from alienating them from Sunjay Kapur's assets. The hearing on that plea will continue on November 20.

Businessman Sunjay Kapur died in London in June when he was playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-16 and had two kids with her. In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev. The two have one son together.

