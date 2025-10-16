After Priya Sachdev, Karisma Kapoor also posts about Sunjay Kapur on his birth anniversary, shares message from kids

Actor Karisma Kapoor shared a picture as her children, Kiaan and Samara Kapur, remembered their father, Sunjay Kapur, on his birthday anniversary. Sunjay died after he allegedly suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. Sunjay Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016. Sunjay got married to Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Karisma Kapoor's kids remember their father Sunjay Kapur

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Karisma posted the photo of a cake placed on the table. The words on the cake read, "Happy Birthday, Dad." Karisma posted the picture with a white heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor reacts to Karisma's post

Karisma's sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, has re-posted the photo on her Instagram Stories. She also wrote a brief note, "My Samu and Kiu dad is protecting you always and forever (red heart emoji)."

Earlier, late Sunjay's wife, Priya Sachdev, also shared a picture and a brief note for him. On her Instagram Stories, she posted a photo of herself paying tribute to Sunjay. She wrote, "Today I feel his loss very deeply! Sunjay's loss leaves a heartache in me no one can heal (broken heart emoji)."

She had also shared a video featuring Sunjay, Priya and his children. She shared a quote from the Bhagavad Gita. A part of her note read, "They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J."

About Sunjay and Karisma's family

Sunjay was the chairman of Sona Comstar. He married Karisma in 2003. The couple became parents to daughter Samaira in 2005 and son Kiaan in 2011. In 2014, Karisma and Sunjay filed for divorce through mutual consent. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. After the separation, Sunjay married Priya Sachdev. The couple welcomed a son, Azarias, after their marriage.

Ongoing legal dispute

Currently, Karisma's children are amid an ongoing inheritance dispute. Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as their legal guardian, have dragged Priya to court, accusing her of forging the will. They have questioned the authenticity of his will.

They claim that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent from his final will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. The case is currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, with both parties levelling multiple allegations against each other.