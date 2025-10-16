Priya Sachdev pays tribute to Sunjay Kapur on birth anniversary: 'His loss leaves a heartache in me no one can heal'

Priya Sachdev shared a picture and a brief note on her late husband Sunjay Kapur's birth anniversary. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priya posted a photo of herself paying tribute to Sunjay. Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdev have a son. He was also co-parenting Priya’s daughter, Safira.

Priya Sachdev remembers Sunjay Kapur on his birth anniversary

In the picture, Priya kneeled and bowed in front of a garlanded picture of Sunjay. She wrote, "Today I feel his loss very deeply! Sunjay's loss leaves a heartache in me no one can heal (broken heart emoji)."

Earlier, she had shared a video featuring Sunjay, Priya and his children, among others, on Instagram. The caption read, "'Whatever action a great man performs, others follow. Whatever path he walks, the world pursues. He who lives with purpose and love never perishes, for the divine dwells in all who serve with devotion.' — Bhagavad Gītā 3.21, 9.31, 9.29."

Priya penned a long note for Sunjay earlier too

She added, "You lived these words without ever needing to speak them. You led with kindness, not command. You built with courage, not pride. You gave without expecting, because giving was your nature. I watched you move through storms with grace, carry burdens with calm, and turn every challenge into purpose. You never spoke of faith, you lived it. You believed in doing, not declaring."

"Even now, your presence feels like quiet strength beside me. In the laughter of our son. In the walls you built with vision. In the stillness of evenings where I feel your peace. They say a great man’s actions guide the world, but for me, your greatest act was how you loved, selflessly and completely. Some souls don’t depart; they expand. You are everywhere, yet still right here. My Sunjay, I know you are watching over me. Happy Birthday, J," concluded his post.

All about legal battle after Sunjay's death

The posts come amid the ongoing inheritance dispute. Priya has been dragged to court by Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as their legal guardian, accusing her of forging the will. They have questioned the authenticity of his will.

They claim that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent from his final will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. The case is currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, with both parties levelling multiple allegations against each other.

Sunjay, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. He was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.