Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared pictures and a video of a vegetable spread that she washed and dried.
Karisma Kapoor washes and dries weekend veggie haul, fan says 'That's a typical Saturday for us'

  • Karisma Kapoor revealed her Saturday routine includes washing and drying vegetables. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she was seen posing with a her weekend haul of veggies.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Karisma Kapoor recently took to Instagram and revealed that her weekend routine includes washing and drying freshly purchased vegetables. Karisma shared a bunch of photos and a video of herself, juggling tomatoes, broccoli, potatoes, onions, and other vegetables.

In the pictures, Karisma posed with the vegetables spread out in the sun before her. She shared the post with the caption, "That’s how saturday goes..doing something I really love ! Washing and drying all the veggies."

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts. "Hats off! Never see a celeb doing this," a fan wrote. "Ohh so That’s a typical Saturday for all of us," added another. A third fan also took the opportunity to request her to make a comeback on the big screen with Govinda. "Aap or govinda sir fir se come back kro jaldy bhahote time ho gaya real love story dekhe huye or comody bi (You and Govinda sir should return to films. It has been a while since we watched a real love story and a comedy)," the comment read.

Karisma has been away from the limelight for a while now. She briefly ended her sabbatical for her web series Mentalhood, which marked her comeback and her streaming debut. The series was released in 2020. But Karisma has taken a break yet again.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor's post-baby number two pics are stunning. See all of them here

She recently turned aunt again after her sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, welcomed her second son with Saif Ali Khan. On the occasion, Karisma shared an unseen childhood picture featuring Kareena and said, "That’s my sis when she was a new born and now she’s a mama once again !! And I’m a masi again so excited. #goodwishes #congratulations #onlylove." Karisma has been paying frequent visits to Kareena's place ever since. On Friday, Kareena was photographed visiting Karisma's house.

Kareena Kapoor welcomed her second son in February.
Karisma Kapoor wanted to act in her grandfather's Henna.
