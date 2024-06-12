Kartik Aaryan addresses being notorious for his dating life, says he's single now: ‘Dara dara ghoom raha hu’
Kartik Aaryan reacted to his ‘notorious’ image of having dated many female actors in the industry. Kartik said that it does not get easier as one gets famous.
Kartik Aaryan is busy with promotions for his next film Chandu Champion. In a new interview for Raj Shamani's YouTube channel, the actor addressed the attention on his dating life, and admitted that he is currently single. Kartik has been linked to several actors in the industry, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. (Also read: Kartik Aaryan on living with ‘outsider' tag: It is going to stay with me, and I am okay with it)
What Kartik said about his dating life
In the interview, when Kartik was quizzed about his ‘notorious’ dating rumours, the actor said, “Mera personal life at one point pe kaafi talked about ho gaya tha uss moment pe. Tab se aaj tak wahi chal raha hai. Main toh privately bhi date nahi kar raha hu. Abhi toh dara dara ghum raha hoon shayad (My personal life was talked about a lot at one point of time. Till now, it has been the same thing. I am not even dating privately. Just roaming around scared, I guess).”
He also added how dating is different in his position because the number of people he meets have become limited. "You meet very few people after getting famous. Because of your work, you meet a very limited number of people. Your day goes in that zone. It becomes like that. You might earn a lot, and become famous, but one thing is for sure that you can’t buy love…. I’m not dating anyone. I’m even called romantic hero, but I have been unlucky in love. So, I feel I have to find the right person whenever that happens.”
More details
Kartik and Sara worked together in Love Aaj Kal (2020), and the duo reportedly broke up shortly after its release. Kartik and Ananya were also rumoured to be dating, which was later confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar on his chat show Koffee with Karan.
Chandu Champion releases in theatres on June 14.
