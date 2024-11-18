Menu Explore
Kartik Aaryan hugs Diljit Dosanjh, dances with him at Ahmedabad show; fans call it ‘bromance we never knew we needed’

ByAnanya Das
Nov 18, 2024 08:47 AM IST

A picture showed Diljit Dosanjh and Kartik Aaryan raising their hands as they twinned in black outfits. Kartik also hugged Diljit, and they laughed.

Actor Kartik Aaryan joined singer Diljit Dosanjh during his recent show in Ahmedabad, leaving the crowd ecstatic. Several videos and pictures of the duo performing on stage emerged on social media platforms. Kartik Aaryan, too, shared a post on Instagram featuring the duo. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh says he will stop making songs about alcohol when govt bans ‘sharab’ nationwide: ‘Bahut bada revenue hai’)

Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh during the latter's Ahmedabad concert.
Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh during the latter's Ahmedabad concert.

Kartik shares pics with Diljit from Ahmedabad show

The first picture showed Diljit and Kartik raising their hands as they twinned in black outfits. Kartik hugged Diljit from the back as they both laughed in another photo. The duo smiled, looking at each other in another picture. Kartik and Diljit also performed and hugged each other on the stage. The actor captioned the post, "Vibe (Call Me Hand Emoji).

Diljit sings Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 song, fans react

In another video, Diljit was heard singing Hare Krishna Hare Ram from Kartik's last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Kartik x Diljit was not on my bingo list 2024." A person wrote, "Best collab of the year." A comment read, "The bromance we never knew we needed." An Instagram user said, "Favourites in one frame." "Vibe is there #roohbaba & diljitpajji’s magic."

About Kartik's recent film

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released on Diwali. Directed by Anees Azmee, it also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third instalment in the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. The first part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was released in 2007 and the second part, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, in 2022.

About Diljit Dil-Luminati Tour

After Ahmedabad, Diljit will perform in Lucknow on November 22 as part of his Dil-Luminati Tour. He will then travel to Pune to perform on November 24, Kolkata on November 30, Bengaluru on December 6, Indore on December 8, and Chandigarh on December 14. He will wrap up the musical chapter in Guwahati on December 29.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
