Kartik Aaryan's sister Kritika recreates his pose in new pics, he calls her his 'most loyal fan'
Kartik Aaryan has shared a new post dedicated to his sister and her loyalty. He took to Instagram to share a photo of Kritika, standing in front of a large hoarding, bearing his face.
Kritika posed in the same that Kartik did on the hoarding. Both had their arms crossed over their chests. Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, "My Most Loyal Fan @dr.kiki_ She follows me everywhere."
Kartik often shares pictures and videos of his sister on Instagram. Recently, Kartik put up a video of his sister booking a wrong flight, due to which she had to return from the check-in gate at the airport. Sharing the video on Instagram, Kartik wrote, "Date is just a number for Kittu #TheMoreEducatedSibling #EarlyCheckIn."
Earlier, when Kartik was running a video show during the lockdown, Kritika shared several pictures and videos of the actor’s work from home on Instagram. She wrote, “Dear Koki. I cannot count the number of times you’ve made me feel proud of you. Here’s one more added to that long list! “KOKI POOCHEGA” what an epic initiative! Love the show and i’m so proud of the thought and hard work you’ve put into it.”
Kartik was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film was a sequel to Imtiaz's 2009 movie by the same name, which starred Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan.
The actor has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including Dhamaka, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Dostana 2.
Kartik plays a journalist in Dhamaka, which is about a television channel’s live coverage of a terrorist attack. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the shoot was mostly restricted to a hotel in Powai. The entire crew was put up at the hotel, creating a bio-bubble during filming. Only a few action sequences were shot outdoors.
