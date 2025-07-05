Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan share a fun moment at Metro In Dino premiere; fans gush about their ‘sibling energy’. Watch

The premiere of Metro…In Dino was attended by several stars in Mumbai on Thursday. Videos and photos from the event surfaced on the internet. One of the videos that caught everyone’s attention was Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 co-stars Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan sharing a cute moment while posing for the paparazzi. Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan at Metro In Dino premiere.

Vidya Balan and Kartik Aaryan at Metro...In Dino premiere

In a video now going viral, Vidya is seen posing for the paparazzi before heading inside the screening venue. Just behind her, Kartik was seen playfully attempting to scare her. As Vidya walked on, Kartik followed and gently covered her eyes, surprising her. Vidya, visibly startled and then delighted, turned around and greeted Kartik with a warm hug. The duo shared a brief, cheerful conversation, during which Vidya appeared to compliment Kartik on his look.

For the event, Vidya chose a classic white shirt and blue jeans, while Kartik sported a beige and black striped T-shirt paired with black denim jeans. Their playful interaction charmed netizens, with many praising the candid moment.

One fan wrote, “So cute. In an industry that is all about pretence, this seems so genuine.” Another commented, “They radiate such cute sibling energy,” while another fan quipped, “I'm tellin' you, cast them as devar-bhabhi or bhai-behen in a movie, plssss!”

Kartik and Vidya shared screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also starred Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri. Despite clashing with Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty's Singham Again ( ₹ 372.4 crore worldwide), the film emerged as a commercial success, earrning ₹ 389.28 crore worldwide. Their off-screen chemistry during the film’s promotion had already sparked fan admiration.

Meanwhile, Metro…In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu, the film serves as a spiritual sequel to 2007’s Life…In a Metro. The film features an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Pankaj Tripathi.

Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan's upcoming projects

Kartik will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s yet-to-be-titled musical opposite Sreeleela. The film has wrapped shooting and is currently in post-production, with a Diwali release slated. Vidya Balan, meanwhile, is yet to announce her next project.