Shah Rukh Khan would not be as loved for his iconic pose today for this reason, claims Vidya Balan

What Vidya said

During the interaction, Vidya opened up about the shift in the industry and how the films have changed over the years. She shared, “Maybe a lot of these filmmakers, probably they have studied abroad… or watched too much international content. They are not assisting directors. I may sound like too much of a senior when I say this but I don't think they know what our kind of storytelling is! They are not familiar with it so it is alienating. It is not engrossing me.”

About Shah Rukh Khan's effect

She went on to add, “I am enjoying the masala films because it is not pretentious. A lot of these directors… they don't even use close-ups. I find that shocking. The only way to connect with your character is through a close-up. Give me close-ups! Let me look into the eye! That's how the nation fell in love with Shah Rukh Khan for god's sake! Imagine if he was only doing this (imitates arms-stretched wide pose), he won't be as loved!”

Shah Rukh is known for his romantic films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and more. He was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki in 2023. He will be seen next in King, in which his daughter Suhana Khan also has a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Vidya was last seen in the horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, starring Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The film released in Diwali last year and emerged as a box office success.