Kartik Aaryan wishes dad on birthday, posts his funny clip from The Kapil Sharma show: 'Wait for end...'

Actor Kartik Aaryan wished his father Dr. Manish Tiwari on his birthday and also shared his funny clip from The Kapil Sharma Show. In the video, host Kapil Sharma asks Dr Manish, about how he feels when his son romances different women on screen. He replies that he wishes that he could do the same, making everyone laugh. Many fans wished Manish in the comments section of the video. (Also Read: Kartik Aaryan posts shirtless selfie with messy hair and clean shaven look, fan says ‘I will faint’)

Sharing the video on which Kartik wrote, “Wait for end,” he captioned it, “Kaash main aapki tarah doctor ban pata Happy Birthday Papa (I wish I could become a doctor like you. Happy birthday papa).” In the clip, Kapil says, “Dr. sahab kaisa lagta hai jab aapka beta alag alag actors ke sath bade parde par romance karta hai (Dr. how do you feel when your son romances other female actors on screen)?” Kartik replies, “Proud feel karte hain (he is proud of that).”

Kartik's father replies, “Kaash aisa hota ki mein bhi kar pata aisa (I wish I could do the same)." His reply made everyone laugh.

Comedian Zakir Khan commented with laughing emojis. While one fan pointed at Kartik's massive female following and wrote, “Happiest birthday to International Father in Law.” One fan wrote, “Dil toh baccha hai ji (The heart is innocent like a kid).”

Kartik, who hails from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh comes from a family of doctors. His father Manish is a paediatrician, and his mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari, is a gynaecologist. Kartik's sister Kritika Tiwari is also a doctor.

Kartik will be seen next in Shehzada. The film is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde. Shehzada also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedekar. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, and Aman Gill, Shehzada is expected to release in cinemas on November 4, 2022. Aaryan's other upcoming releases also include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Freddy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail