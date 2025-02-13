Kaveri Kapur reveals feeling nervous about Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate: ‘People who send hate should…’

Shekhar Kapur and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's daughter, Kaveri Kapur, has made her Bollywood debut with Kunal Kohli's romantic drama Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The actor is seen romancing Amrish Puri's grandson, Vardhan Kapur, in the film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Kaveri Kapur talks about feeling nervous about her Bollywood debut amid nepotism debate.

Reacting to the ongoing nepotism debate in the industry and the frequent trolling of star kids for their performances, Kaveri, in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, shared whether it made her nervous.

Kaveri on feeling nervous

Kaveri admitted feeling the pressure of her Bollywood debut and said, "I am nervous, and I want people to like me. I understand the whole nepotism debate and see both sides of the coin. I get that people are frustrated that outsiders are not getting the opportunities they deserve. But nepotism exists in every field—just like a doctor's child becomes a doctor, or a lawyer’s child becomes a lawyer."

She further added, "Secondly, when you grow up in this world and are passionate about something, you’d naturally want to pursue it. As someone from a privileged background, it would be foolish not to take the opportunities that come your way. People who send hate to star kids should really think—if they were in the same position, wouldn’t they do the same? Before hating on someone, one should put themselves in their shoes."

Kunal Kohli reveals Shekhar Kapur's reaction

Filmmaker Kunal defended Kaveri and clarified that her father, Shekhar, had no role in her casting. He said, "It’s important to mention that Shekhar never called me, and neither did Suchitra. Shekhar never reached out to Disney+ Hotstar to request a schedule for his daughter’s film. There was absolutely no involvement from his side. In fact, I was the one who called Shekhar and told him that I wanted to work with her. He was surprised and said, ‘Really?’ He asked if she truly wanted to do this, and when I assured him, he simply shared her number with me. He just asked me, ‘How and why?’ and when I explained my reasons, we both laughed about it."

About Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story

Directed by Kunal Kohli, best known for films like Fanaa and Hum Tum, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story follows the journey of Bobby and Rishi, who fall in love in Cambridge but are forced apart by life’s circumstances. The film explores their passionate romance as they navigate unanswered questions, conflicting ideologies, and unforeseen challenges that put their love to the test. Apart from Vardhan and Kaveri, the film also stars Nisha Aaliya and Atul Sharma in key roles.