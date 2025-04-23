Menu Explore
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan-starrer holds steady, collects 42 crore

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Apr 23, 2025 10:09 PM IST

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday-starrer is doing well at the box office. It is backed by Karan Johar.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan and Ananya Panday's courtroom drama is the talk of the town. The courtroom historic drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi received good reviews upon release and is doing well at the box office. The latest report on Sacnilk.com states that Kesari Chapter 2 has crossed the 40 crore mark. (Also read: Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra condemn Pahalgam terror attack: ‘This can’t be forgiven')

Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer in the historical drama.
Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar plays a lawyer in the historical drama.

Kesari Chapter 2 box office

The report points out that Kesari Chapter 2 minted 3.2 crore on its sixth day of release, taking its total to 42.2 crore. It is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far. The film had an opening day haul of 7.75 crore when it was released on April 18. Over the next few days, the film held its momentum although it has not been able to show significant growth in its numbers.

Kesari Chapter 2 had an overall 9.91% Hindi Occupancy on Wednesday.

About the film

Kesari Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to Akshay’s 2019 hit film Kesari. He plays lawyer C Sankaran Nair, Madhavan plays his opposing counsel, Neville McKinley, while Ananya plays Dilreet Gill. It is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

In a conversation with ANI, director Karan Singh Tyagi shared why the story demanded to be told. He shared that the idea of the film first came to him when he read the book titled 'Case That Shook the Empire', authored by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. He added, “I grew up watching films by Rajkumar Santoshi films like Damini. That passion for large-scale human drama shaped my approach to filmmaking. The book uncovered layers of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy rarely discussed. It wasn't just a massacre, it was a planned political act.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kesari Chapter 2 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Madhavan-starrer holds steady, collects 42 crore
