Kesari Chapter 2 director defends Ananya Panday amid criticism: ‘Audience was clapping at her entry scene’

Karan Singh Tyagi says people are appreciating Ananya Panday's performance

Karan revealed how people in theatres clapped during her entry scene in the film and said, "The audiences have given her character so much love that I would like to look at the positive. I would like to look at the love that she’s getting. Two days ago, there was a screening in Hyderabad. Some people sent me videos from there. The audience was clapping at her entry scene. She was one female lawyer in a room filled with men. And that in itself is the perfect response to all the negative comments."

He further expressed disappointment at the current social media age, where unnecessary hate has become common. He remarked, "That’s the age we’re living in. People jump to conclusions very easily. There are clickbait headlines written, but as they say, kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna (people love to talk). We just have to put our head down and work. I’m all for dissent and criticism because that gives you the opportunity to learn. But I see very unnecessary hate on social media today, which tends to become toxic certain times. It’s tragic! This is the ill-effect of social media and we’ve to learn to live it with."

Karan also shared that he was moved by Ananya Panday's performance in Gehraiyaan, which led him to offer her the role of Dilreet Gill. He praised her dedication to Kesari Chapter 2, noting that she underwent over a year of dialect training and closely studied the mannerisms of female lawyers. As part of her preparation, she also visited the Bombay High Court to observe a female lawyer in action.

About Kesari Chapter 2

The historical courtroom drama, produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films, stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, R. Madhavan as Advocate Neville McKinley, and Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, along with Regina Cassandra, Simon Paisley Day, Alexx O'Nell, and Amit Sial in supporting roles. Based on The Case That Shook the Empire by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat, the film centres on C. Sankaran Nair, who fought a legal battle against the British to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. The film opened to a positive response from audiences and has earned ₹64.4 crore worldwide in six days.