Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 in the works; Anupam Kher, Ranvir Shorey excited

Khosla Ka Ghosla was released 18 years ago, and to date, it is being loved by cinephiles. In the coming years, audiences may see the Khosla Ka Ghosla family growing with the sequel. Also read: 15 years of Khosla Ka Ghosla: A film that lives on Khosla Ka Ghosla! was released in 2006.

Sequel in the pipeline

In an interview with ANI, producer Savita Raj opened up about her plans to make Khosla Ka Ghosla 2.

"We all are coming together soon in part 2," Savita said, leaving the film's team excited.

"Best news of the day," Ranvir Shorey exclaimed.

Nostalgic reunion

On Monday, the Khosla Ka Ghosla team reunited and bonded over memories of the film. They also expressed excitement about the re-release of the movie on October 18.

Anupam Kher took a stroll down memory lane and shared how the film gained cult status over the years.

"It's a very special film. On the sets of Khosla Ka Ghosla, we made life-long relations with each other...Till now people remember the dialogue from the film...It achieved a cult status over the years. This film will always be associated with the actors who worked in it," Anupam said.

Actors Parvin Dabas and Tara Sharma also talked about how special place Khosla Ka Ghosla holds in their lives.

"Khosla Ka Ghosla is a unique film...Re-release is special because it will expose the film to a whole new generation. In fact, my children love it a lot," Tara said.

"It's an iconic film. Ye hum sabke sath judi hui hai," Parvin added.

Dibakar Banerjee's 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla is a delightful comedy that connects with viewers. The movie, directed by Dibakar, cleverly tackles societal issues such as property scams and generation gaps. Written by Jaideep Sahni, the comedy-drama also starred Boman Irani, Vinay Pathak, Kiran Juneja among others. Anupam played Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhite, who along with this family tries to reclaim their land which has been seized by a builder, Khurana, essayed by Boman. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.